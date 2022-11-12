Manchester City Vs Brentford 1 – 2 – (Full Time)

Manchester City host Brentford on Saturday lunchtime to kick off the final weekend of Premier League football before the World Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions are cantering into the midseason hiatus. City knocked Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night to rack up a 16th consecutive home victory.

Brentford, by comparison, are stumbling towards what must feel like a merciful break from club football. With Ivan Toney entangled in betting allegations off the pitch, the Bees have won just one of their last nine matches, bowing out of the EFL Cup in midweek to fourth-tier Gillingham.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming meeting between this pair.

