Manchester City Vs Fulham 1 – 1 – (Live)

Manchester City host Fulham on Saturday afternoon in a meeting between the reigning champions of England’s top two tiers.
Pep Guardiola’s side have spent much of the season trailing Arsenal in their pursuit of a third consecutive Premier League title but would go top – for at least one night – with a victory on Saturday.
Fulham, unlike recent Premier League iterations of the Cottagers, have begun post-promotion life strongly, sitting in the lofty reaches of seventh with a third of the campaign elapsed.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming meeting between these high-flyers.