“Manchester United Have Betrayed Me” – Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s wrong with CR7

� Cristiano Ronaldo tells @PiersMorgan: “Manchester United have betrayed me. I’ve been made black sheep. I don’t respect Erik ten Hag”. #MUFC

Cristiano Ronaldo on Erik ten Hag: “I don’t have respect for Erik ten Hag because he doesn’t show respect for me.”

“If you don’t have respect for me, I will never have any for you”.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Ralf Rangnick: “If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Man Utd? I’d never even heard of him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo: “Nothing has changed here since Sir Alex left. When I decided to return to Manchester United, I followed my heart”.

“Sir Alex Ferguson said to me: ‘It’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City!’.

And I said: ‘Ok, Boss’”.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20415285/ronaldo-piers-morgan-interview-man-united-betrayal/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related