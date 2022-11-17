Manchester United Reacts To Removing A Huge Mural Of Cristiano Ronaldo

Previous Thread:

The club have confirmed that the branding of players surrounding the stadium needs to be changed ahead of the Rugby League World Cup final that takes place on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1592965306536071168?t=zY83JL9uLoq_jrOjBm2zCw&s=19

Manchester United have removed a huge mural of Cristiano Ronaldo from the front of Old Trafford so that it can be replaced with Rugby League World Cup branding ahead of this weekend.

Cranes have been at United’s ground on Wednesday to help with the removal of the Ronaldo poster from the Old Trafford forecourt, on the day the first part of his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan is due to air.

But it is understood the poster was always due to be removed this week, with the stadium hosting the final of men’s and women’s Rugby League World Cup on Saturday

The giant space above the megastore at the forecourt will now feature branding ahead of that showpiece final, with Australia and New Zealand meeting in the women’s final at 1.15pm and Australia facing Samoa in the men’s final at 4pm.

Pictures of the poster of Ronaldo being torn down have attracted attention after it emerged he had given an incendiary interview to Piers Morgan, which will air in full across Wednesday and Thursday night on TalkTV.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/man-utd-ronaldo-poster-news-25533594.amp

