Many Injured As Gunmen In Military Uniform Attack Commuters On Lagos-Ibadan Road

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly attacked commuters travelling on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday, November 8.

The gunmen, dressed in military uniforms stormed the road from the bush before the Sagamu Interchange en route Lagos and started shooting at motorists in the 18-passenger inter-state bus.

According to one of the victims who craved anonymity, many passengers were injured in the attack

“We (passengers) were only lucky to escape the gunmen but many of us have been injured by the bullets and our bus has been badly damaged too,” the victim told Newsmen.

A video seen online shows a man who survived bullet wounds recounting his experience saying, “I thought I was dead, having been shot by them.”

“They faced our vehicle shooting at us, we all lay down except the driver who was the target. They thought we were all dead and retreated into the bush. The joint patrol team of police officers from Ogun and Oyo states arrived at the scene later.” he said

The attack is coming a week after kidnappers in military uniform abducted passengers, including Adigun Agbaje, a former deputy vice-chancellor (academics) of the University of Ibadan, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/many-injured-as-gunmen-in-military-uniform-attack-commuters-on-lagos-ibadan-expressway/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related