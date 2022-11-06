Mapping Out Those Affected, Lost To Nigerian Devastating Flooding

She had expected her community to be flooded this year, but the level of flooding had exceeded her expectations. Flooding in Nigeria has been widespread and devastating this year, unlike in previous years.

The mother of one, who only wanted to be identified as Zanga, told The ICIR from her flooded community that this was the worst flood she had ever seen.

Zanga had anticipated the usual flash floods that occur after torrential rains every year between April and October. But she didn’t expect it to force her family and other members of the community to seek refuge away from their homes.

This year, her community, Omoku, a town in Rivers State, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (LHA) with a population of about 200,000 people, experienced flooding under which houses and roads are submerged.

As the water began to rise in her neighbourhood, she began tweeting about it on October 8. Her tweets became more frequent, with updates on the situation in her community.

She was posting images and videos of water submerging roads, cars and houses and of people as they began to use the canoe as a mode of transportation in her town.

She eventually left her home after it became uninhabitable due to the flood level, which began drowning houses.

She now leads a campaign, alongside other volunteers, helping people affected by the flood in her community.

Reuben Tonye Seiyefa and his friends are also assisting flood victims in Bayelsa state.

In an interview with The ICIR about the current situation in Bayelsa, Seiyefa said the flood had left the state in a terrible condition.

He said, “The flooding in Bayelsa is disastrous. Water has flooded entire communities, and people have lost their homes. The flood has cut Bayelsa off from two neighbouring states. As a result, goods cannot enter the state, driving up the cost of living.

Transportation and food prices have also increased. There are death records, and I am aware of six deaths in Bayelsa.”

He added, “People are now living well. We’ve been visiting camps where people are being housed to see how we can assist. And we’ve done it by contributing money among ourselves and soliciting donations from the general public. We’ve used it to provide people with clean drinking water, medicines, milk, insecticide, mosquito nets, and sanitary pads.”

For Ali Jay, a farmer in Kaduna, the flood in August 2022 damaged his rice farm. He told The ICIR that he lost N1.8 million he invested in his farm, which was almost ready for harvest.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.icirnigeria.org/flood-series-mapping-out-those-affected-lost-to-nigerian-devastating-flooding/

