Oil marketers, on Thursday, issued a stern warning to the public, asking them to expect to buy petrol at ‘any price’.

Marketers, under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, told The PUNCH that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited refused to give its members products, and that they bought at N205 from third parties.

National Controller Operations, IPMAN, Mike Osatuyi, told The PUNCH that members of the association had bought products for N205 and would add N13 transportation to the cost.

“NNPC refuses to give us fuel. We buy from third parties and can sell at any price because if the landing cost to our stations is N218 per litre, how much do you expect us to sell? So the public should expect fuel at any price, depending on the area,” he said.

Spokesperson for NNPCL, Garba Deen Mohammed, could not be reached for his reaction.

Spokesperson for the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Clement Isong, had told The PUNCH on Wednesday that the association had held a logistics meeting with the NNPC.

Source: https://punchng.com/Marketers-warn-of-possible-petrol-price-increase

