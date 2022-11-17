‘Marriage Is Not An Achievement’. Do You Agree? (Photos)

Na marry you marry, don’t come and be disturbing those who are not married. Just because you marry today does not mean you are better than those who are not married.

Please do not let your friend wedding oppress you, some married people are suffering and smiling. They will not tell you that the wife they marry na Jezebel associate or a runs girl or the husband they marry is a womanizer or an abusive man. They will do one big wedding today, then 9 months or 3 years later they divorce.

Personally I enjoy weddings because I can eat some correct food.

If your people are asking when are you getting married? Tell them when you do not want marry a Jezebel or a wicked or selfish man. Because after the wedding, you are on your own.

Na so they arrange one woman from village for me to marry, I just dey laugh and ignore. I enjoyed my bachelorhood, please let me enjoy my life. I do not want problem.

Marry when you want marry, do not let anyone pressure you to marry or who you will marry.

