Massive Hippopotamus Killed In Lokoja (Photos)

The Animal cruelty going on in Kogi state is alarming.

Today another Hippopotamus was killed in Lokoja making it the third one for this year alone. I don’t know the reason why an animal on the brink of extinction can’t be protected or left alone in it’s Natural habitat. It was Killed in Ganaja Axis of the River Niger/Benue..

Pls anyone that knows how we can contact the relevant authorities who can arrest and prosecute this poachers should let me know. I’m sad to see this happening in this age. The hippo was too large that it was a crane that was brought to lift it into a truck.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related