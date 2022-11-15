Mayweather Gets Dubai Royalty’s Permission To Enter Country After Refusal

Although many people consider Floyd Mayweather a big deal, the professional boxer ran into some trouble while trying to enter Dubai after his plane had landing issues.

Video footage captured the 45-year-old talking to Dubai officials after they alighted the plane. Calls were made and some exchange if words with officials. The two men shook hands, and Mayweather was on his way.

“Problems landing in Dubai but Floyd is connected as high up as you can go!! Royalty was called and he was greenlighted in less than 30 [seconds],” said the caption.

While Floyd Mayweather and his crew recorded Dubai officials, posted and bragged about it without any penalties, the Nigerian lady Dunchi Lar was not as lucky as she bagged 1 year in jail for same action.1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vD5CjWBEZnI

Source: https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/449744-floyd-mayweather-gets-dubai-royaltys-permission-to-enter-country

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related