Men Could Be Infertile, Also Needs Prayer For Fruit Of The Womb – Pastor Adeoye

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hYlp6IMWH0

Men Could Be Infertile, Also Need Prayer For Fruit Of The Womb – Pastor Adeoye (Video)

“Is it only women that have infertility problems?”, Pastor David Adeoye asks why men don’t come out during prayer for the fruit of the womb

The General Overseer of Royalty Christian Centre, Lagos, Pastor David Adeoye has questioned why women are made to feel solely responsible for infertility in marriages, IGBERETV reports.

While preaching on the title, “a happy home is not necessarily a perfect home”, the pastor questioned why only women come out in church for fertility prayers, but men refuse to.

He proceeded to ask the congregation if it is only women that have infertility issues.

He also questioned why men abandon their wives because their union have not produced children.

He also cautioned men who go about telling people that their wives are witches.

“If you say your wife is a witch, then you need to be investigated, because it takes a wizard to marry a witch,” he said.

David Adeoye’s wife, Sunmbo Adeoye, approved of her husband’s message and she left a comment.

Sunmbo wrote: “You are the best.”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClGK-kdjEPe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related