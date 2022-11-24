Men Now After Ladies Who Earn Money

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

It’s not easy being a single lady without a job now o. The economic situation of this country is now that bad.

When a man meets a woman in Nigeria now, he starts asking her where she works, what she does for a living, especially those hungry guys looking for a woman to compliment their finances.

If u say u don’t have a job, they stop talking to you, forgetting that someone who has no job may be financially okay.

When has it become a must for a woman to have something doing? Men are meant to take care of women and spend for them and not the other way round.

In those days, nobody cares if a woman earns money or not.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: