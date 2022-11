Presidential candiate of the ruling APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he cant even mention Peter Obi’s name as it is a disgrace to him.

In his words;

“He thinks na statictics we go chop…He lies with arithmetic that even no Indian can solve it”

He also spoke about Atiku.

Take a listen!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxJqF3Zt_U8

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClaI9pfpPxr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

