Mexican Boxing Champion Issues Violent Threat To Messi For ‘Disrespecting’ Mexico

Mexican Boxing Champion Issues Violent Threat To Lionel Messi For ‘Disrespecting’ Mexico In World Cup Celebration

Argentina kept their hopes of being crowned champions alive with a 2-0 victory over Mexico, with Messi scoring the opening goal with a sublime finish from outside the penalty area.

Multiple Mexican world boxing champion, Canelo Alvarez has threatened Argentinian football superstar Lionel Messi for allegedly disrespecting his country’s flag.

Argentina kept their hopes of being crowned champions alive with a 2-0 victory over Mexico, with Messi scoring the opening goal with a sublime finish from outside the penalty area.

Messi incurred the wrath of boxing superstar Canelo after footage emerged of the Argentina captain with a Mexico shirt in front of him on the floor in the dressing room during the post-match celebrations, according to the Mirror.

As Messi pulled off his boot, he appeared to have caught the shirt with his foot and Canelo was not impressed.

“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag ? I ask God that I don’t find [him]!!” he posted on Twitter.

The Mexican fighter added: “Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico!! I’m not talking about the country [Argentina] I’m talking about Messi because of the b******* he did.”

Canelo wrote in another social media post: “Since the Mexico shirt is on the ground, it’s already an insult. Stop b*******ing about what was or wasn’t.”

Former Argentina team-mate and international room-mate Sergio Aguero has since intervened. The Manchester City legend replied to the boxer: “Mr. Canelo, don’t look for excuses or problems, surely you don’t know about soccer and what happens in a locker room.

“The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over due to sweat and then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the boot and accidentally hits it.”

Aguero isn’t the only one to have taken issue with Alvarez’s outburst, with a healthy mix of Argentina and even Mexico fans uniting in their defence of Messi’s conduct.

“He’s [Alvarez] just looking for attention since he’s no longer relevant. Honestly, I never heard of him till now,” one fan wrote online. “He clearly taking off his shoes.”

Another Mexico fan added: “They want to break [his] balls and take everything out of context, they are in the locker room celebrating and they are taking off their boots. Messi is the most humble and never denigrated anyone.”



https://saharareporters.com/2022/11/28/mexican-boxing-champion-issues-violent-threat-lionel-messi-disrespecting-mexico-world

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related