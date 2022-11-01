Migos Rapper, Takeoff Shot And Killed In Houston On Halloween Night

According to TMZ

Takeoff, one-third of Migos, is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston … TMZ Hip Hop has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, tell us the fatal incident went down shortly after 2:30 AM … that’s when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

We’re told Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and that’s when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff … either in the head or near to his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

TMZ Hip Hop has obtained footage from the scene, and you can see Quavo — in an orange shirt — and others gathered around Takeoff. At first they tried to move him, but then put him back down, and Quavo yelled for someone to get help.

Police tell us 2 other people were shot and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. It’s unclear what their conditions are. Quavo was not injured.

Just a couple of hours before the shooting, Takeoff posted a selfie from the bowling alley. Quavo had posted video earlier in the night, driving around Houston with Jas Prince, who was celebrating his birthday.

Takeoff, who’s real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of Migos. Quavo was his uncle, and Offset his cousin.

They came together as a group in 2008 in Georgia, and became multi-platinum hitmakers … dropping their first major hit, “Versace,” in 2013. They would hit number one on Billboard in 2016 with “Bad and Boujee.”

Most recently, Quavo and Offset had released a project as the duo, Unc & Phew. They had just released their latest music video, “Messy,” on Monday.

Story developing …

https://www.tmz.com/2022/11/01/migos-takeoff-dead-dies-shot-houston-quavo-migos/

