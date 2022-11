Former Nigerian international and ex-Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi has shared photos of himself and his twin daughters, Mia and Ava, having a nice time together at the beach, IGBERETV reports.

The former Super Eagles captain captioned the photos on his Instagram handle;

“Sunday beach day ❤️❤️”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck5IRrVP0zv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related