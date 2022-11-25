Miss Face Of Humanity: Beautiful Rita Ezenwa To Represent Nigeria In Canada (Pics)

Ambassador Rita Chika Ezenwa set to represent Nigeria as Miss Face of Humanity in Canada

The reigning Miss Face of Humanity (MFOH) Nigeria, Amb. Rita Chika Ezenwa, better known as Queen Nerita is set to represent the country at the upcoming Miss Face of Humanity in Canada next year.

Miss Face of Humanity was founded by Terence Kings in 2017 and started locally in Toronto, Canada.

Over the years, the organization has grown to provide women under 30 a platform to support and to showcase their purpose, poise, and passion for humanity to the world.

Miss Face of Humanity is a global platform for women who believe in the power of Humanity to change the world. The goal is to present and showcase the most amazing and inspirational women from across the world, who are on a mission to spread Love, uplift Humanity and to inspire the world towards peace and unity.

It provides a platform and countless opportunities for young women to share their voices, purpose, poise and confidence to the world. A big part of what the organization does is to prepare their ambassadors to be ready to contribute to the advancement of world peace and diplomacy across the world.

Through its global network of partners and national directors, they select, train, develop and showcase these women and their passions on a global stage. They celebrate these women and support their ambitions and visions for a better world.

Amb. Rita Chika Ezenwa, is to fly the flag of Nigeria at the global stage during this contest. She is young, beautiful, vibrant, intellectually sound, and eloquent beauty queen, career model, humanitarian, and entrepreneur.

She hails from Abia state, Nigeria, and has a Degree in Economics from the ISM Adonai University in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

Queen Nerita is one beauty queen that has continued to respond towards supporting children, especially the underprivileged in society. She has been described by many as a symbol of hope, with an adorable sense of belonging and respect for humanity.

Very assiduous, focused, and result-oriented, Queen Nerita joined the modeling industry in 2014 and has steadily progressed in Pageantries, Runways, and Commercial Modeling.

Before becoming the Miss Face of Humanity Nigeria, she participated in and won several other pageant crowns such as the Most Beautiful Girl Abuja in 2016 and Queen of Aso International in 2019.

Equally, she has walked on runways for Runway 3 in Abuja, Oyami Fashion Show in Benin republic, and others numerous to mention, just as she has done commercial shoots for brands such as Elsas, the Michelle brand, and Shushi.

In 2018 she was unveiled as the face of one of the fastest and biggest perfume brands in Nigeria; Sapphire Scent and Sapphire Time.

As an entrepreneur, Queen Nerita owns an online store known as Nerita Luxury, wherein she produces and sells Bedding sets, Duvet, Throw Pillows, Souvenirs and Night wears.

Also, a certified interior decorator and designer, whose company; Nerita Homes & Interiors provide unique interiors for both residential and commercial space.

Ambitious, optimistic, and goal-driven, the light-skinned beauty queen, out of her passion to reach more people with her humanitarian campaign, founded an NGO; Nery Developmental Initiative in April 2022.

Besides, her humanitarian engagements came to the limelight when she became the Queen of Aso International in 2019. Over the years, she has been unconditionally dedicated to her vision of getting infants out of the street and giving them a better reason for living.

She has initiated several projects and advocacies to provide care for children suffering from altruism, out-of-school kids, and charity visits to IDP camps where she and her team provided foodstuffs, clothes, etc. More so she partnered with NAPTIP to organize a Kick-Against-Rape project in addition to a back-to-school project.

Queen Nerita’s advocacy mantra is Her advocacy is “Equality for all through Education”.

Beyond the God-given factor, her inspiration comes from life experiences. she grew up in a very unsure background. So, having seen the downside of life, she decided to do better, and change her story. This inspires her a lot as she wakes up every morning desiring to be a better version of herself.

She hopes to use the MFOH in Canada as a platform to become a better version of herself and fight more for social inclusion for kids living with disabilities, special needs, women and youth empowerment, peace, and sustainable development.



