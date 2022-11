She is my former colleague’s mother, she has been missing for the past 2 weeks. The matter has been reported to the police.

We are still waiting for her return.

Location: Eneka, Port Harcourt.

She is in her 40s.

She walks awkwardly; she is having a disability in one of her legs.

Please if found call +234 813 392 0617.

Thanks

