Moment Tinubu Touched Down In Warri Amidst Shouts Of “Jagaban” (video)

Watch That Moment Tinubu Touches Down Warri Amidst Shouts Of Jagaban (Video)
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, has just arrived in Warri for the party’s ongoing mega rally at the Warri Township Stadium.
Tinubu was received by Senate President Ahmed Lawan, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, Gov. Hope Uzodinma, Festus Keyamo, Sunday Dare and other top party chieftains.
Source iReporteronline