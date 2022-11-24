Money Rains As Obi Cubana Hotel Manager Buries Mother In Style (Photos)

Money Carnival: Cash Drops In Bundles As Late Mrs Ejere Finally Goes Home

The burial of late Mrs. Beatrice Nkechi Ejere at the weekend in Isoko, Delta state was indeed a floodgate of cash as money rained freely in bundles from those who came to pay their last respect, STATEPRESS reports.

Late Mrs. Ejere who passed on at the age of 76 is the mother of Omoaefe Ejere, the Chief Operating Officer, Grand Cubana Hotel.

A church service in her honour held at Irri primary school after which she was laid to rest at the family compound.

Omoaefe’s friends and associates stormed Isoko with their full chest where they opened the tap of money, causing bundles to rain over the bereaved family.

They were not done yet, they also had to touched the lives of some villagers who had come for the burial.

The money gang, 36 Pals Development Initiative threw the community into gaga with unprecedented display of cash, being part of what analysts have called an empowerment burial.

According STATEPRESS, Community members who came smiled home with some cash. Each of the 36 Pals Squad flexed their financial muscle as each comes to the stage to showcase and release bundles of cash.

High class personalities and celebrities graced the event, giving it a colour it deserves. It will be one of the memorable burial ceremonies in the community in terms of cash displayed and quality of people that came.

Before the event, the community wore a new look as guests stormed from Lagos and Abuja and other parts of the country.

Omoaefe and his siblings have since expressed gratitude to their associates who came to the community to leave an indelible mark of honour in a seemingly sad situation.

He prayed God to bless them and give them lasting testimony.

Omoaefe had years ago lost his dad

