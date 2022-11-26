More Photos And Video From The APC Presidential Campaign Rally In Lagos

The Presidential Campaign Rally of the All Progressives Congress APC holds today in Lagos and it was massive since many lagosians trooped out to welcome the city boy ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU. These are more photos and video from the rally.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdjpY19hl8g

