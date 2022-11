The Presidential Campaign of the Labour Party continues today in Ibadan and the people of the ancient city of Ibadan trooped out in large numbers to welcome H.E Peter Obi. These are photos and video from campaign group at Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV2akkBPTrw

The moment Pa Adebanjo the leader of AFENIFERE entered the campaign venue at Adamasingba.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYqS9CBY8NQ

Like this: Like Loading...

