More Pictures As Seyi Tinubu Leads Kano Solidarity Walk For APC (Video)

Kano City Overwhelmed As Seyi Tinubu Leads Solidarity Walk For Tinubu/Shettima (Video)

The city of Kano is currently at it again, this time making a loud statement that their support is reserved for the Tinubu/Shettima presidency.

Seyi Tinubu is currently leading an army of APC supporters on a solidarity walk for the party’s presidential candidate, and the crowd is massive.

There is something unique about these Tinubu rallies that we are still trying to figure out, but the most intriguing aspect of the game is the supporters’ zeal and commitment to spreading Tinubu’s message throughout the country.

Please leave a comment below after watching this inspiring video of a massive crowd gathered for Tinubu/Shettima.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9QIw27AhW4

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/massive-crowd-spotted-as-seyi-tinubu-leads-kano-youths-on-solidarity-walkvideophotos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related