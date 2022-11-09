More Pictures From APC Ogun State Walk; Governor Abiodun, 9ice Spotted

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The walk still happening live with thousands of supporters coming from different angle converging together at different meeting point..

Gov. Of Ogun state Dapo Abiodun and Popular Singer, 9ice spotted

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: