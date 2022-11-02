Movie Review: ‘Becoming Abi’; A Workplace Drama Series On Netflix

Series Title: Becoming Abi

Running Time: Average 40 minutes per episode ( Six episodes)

Directors: Terrel Ejem and Bolu Essien

Cast: Bolu Essien, Idowu Philips, Juliana Olayode, Seun Ajayi, Biodun Stephen, Stan Nze, Ifeanyi Kalu, Opeyemi Akintunde, Olu Salami, April Oshidipe, Oluwabukola Mato, Samuel Owojori and Ife Amao

Created and Written by : Bolu Essien

Date of Release: 28th October 2022

Over the weekend I stumbled on this very interesting series on Netflix with the title: Becoming Abi. Becoming Abi is a six episodes drama series that tells the story of a driven young creative in Lagos who lands her dream job at a leading advertising agency and navigates her away through the corporate ladder in hopes of making it big, she must learn to co exist with her bosses, make friends and maybe find love.

The plot is centred around Bolu Essien who plays Abiodun Adeoba known as Abi. The writer did a good job of showing us Abi’s rise through the world of advertising. She got her first role as client service personnel at a leading advertising fame in Lagos, Creative Lens Group where she met Joyce her colleague and office bestie. She must navigate a new environment she has find herself while she make friends and she also get to learn that her Bimbo is over demanding.

As the story progresses, we could see her take up new challenges and scale through different obstacles. Abi was able to nail a huge presentation on behalf of her boss which later won her team a new client account. Meanwhile her works were credited to her colleague Shay under a new boss Shade, which led to her seeking a new job in another advertising agency.

There’s an unexpected twist for Abi as she is asked to cover for Shade who was travelling to South Africa for 5 months to manage one of their branches, making her the team lead alongside Joyce. During this period she encounter the biggest challenges of her career.

Abi later gave a chance to her potential relationship with Israel her colleague who later left the firm for a bigger opportunity. Abi relationship life got really complicated when she discovered that Daniel, a member staff of a client she had to work closely with on a campaign has feelings for her.

She later got to introduce Israel to big mummy as they take their love life to a different level. Abi got another promotion to head the agency, but she has to take charge of the clients, show her leadership skills and resolve the conflict between her bestie Joyce and other employees.

One have to appreciate the acting performance of the entire crew and how they’re able to perfectly portrayed the advertising environment. The chemistry between Abi and Joyce was astounding and their scenes together are always one to look out for in the series.

The production crew did a good job of capturing stunning settings that represents the advertising world. Through the storytelling the producers was a beam light into the relatable workplace experiences.

Themes like friendship, leadership, creativity , relationship and quest for ambition were recurring in the series. It’s a must watch for everyone looking for a conversational comedy drama series.

