Movie Review: Elesin Oba Passes Check On Brilliant Cinematography, Storyline

Movie Title: Elesin Oba: The King’s horseman

Director: Biyi Bandele

Date of release: 28th September 2022

Runtime: 2 hours

Cast: Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Brymo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Kevin Ushi, Jenny Stead, Mark Elderkin, Langley Kirkwood, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, and Joke Silva.

There is no disputing that, so far, 2022 has given us great films such as the binge-worthy ‘Blood Sisters’ and the action-packed ‘Brotherhood’. In addition to showcasing films that are proof of Nollywood’s growth, we have also seen some big production companies embrace the use of indigenous languages in their movies.

Gone are the days when English-speaking Nigerian films dominated the cinema screens and broke box office records. Thanks to movies like ‘King of Thieves, Anikulapo, and the recently released Elesin Oba, the need to tell our stories in our way is becoming more relevant.

Taking a trip down memory lane to when ‘King of Thieves’ was released, several people doubted its success, primarily due to the use of the Yoruba language. Still, the box office figures said otherwise. Anikulapo followed in its footsteps and earned itself the most talked about movie of the year and the top ten record on Netflix’s watchlist.

The latest addition to the significant budget indigenous films’ hall of fame is Elesin Oba, which translates to the King’s Horseman. The film is an adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s play, Death and the Horseman.

Directed by the late multitalented Biyi Bandele, the historical drama based on actual events tells the story of Elesin, the king’s horseman. He is set to perform a ritual suicide to accompany the king on his journey to the afterlife. However, he cannot complete his duty due to unavoidable circumstances, leading to several unfortunate events.

While ‘Elesin Oba’ is filled with many solid moral lessons, it lacks the layers and dialogue that could easily mould it into a masterpiece and earn the Oscar recognition the storyline and concept genuinely deserve.



