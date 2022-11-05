Mr Macaroni Will Vote For Peter Obi

Skitmaker and comedian MrMacaroni has revealed who he will vote for in the 2023 General Elections.

The outspoken comedian who doubles as an activist has said he will vote for Peter Obi in 2023.

See his tweet below

The Youth Leader of APC telling Nigerians that they do not have a choice in the 2023 Elections! Are we still in a democracy?? Are you telling us that you will use force to decide the Elections?

Well, I have a choice and I will Vote Peter Obi come 2023!! Enough of the Threats!!

