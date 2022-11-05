Mr Macroni Accuses Dayo Isreal Of Threatening Nigerians Over 2023 Election

APC National Youth Leader Threat

YOUR EMOTIONAL BLACKMAIL AND INSULTS WILL NOT WORK – TINUBU WILL BE YOUR PRESIDENT EITHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT. GOOD MORNING FROM BATIFIED HQ.



https://twitter.com/dayoisrael/status/1588776554234277888?t=9Vy7MnqMZEDfXRD3A8bKFg&s=19

Mr Macroni’s response.

The Youth Leader of APC telling Nigerians that they do not have a choice in the 2023 Elections! Are we still in a democracy?? Are you telling us that you will use force to decide the Elections?

Well, I have a choice and I will Vote Peter Obi come 2023!! Enough of the Threats!!



https://twitter.com/mrmacaronii/status/1588864510265556993?t=1_9eMqpegZDVuwyYUKRSew&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related