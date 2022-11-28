Mushroom Political Parties Pick PDP Recalcitrants In Abia – Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has said the only political party existing in the state is the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and that the rest are mushroom political parties, some of which he has not heard before until recently.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCKiCiimj6g

Speaking at the official flag-off of the governorship, National, and state Assembly campaign in Umuahia on Thursday, the governor said some of those jostling to win elections in the state have no electoral value.

According to him, they were picked from the dustbin where the PDP dumps dissents and recalcitrant people and as such are no threat to the victory of the party’s candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“There is no other political party in Abia state apart from the PDP, I have seen some few individuals that are jostling for various offices in some small mushroom parties, some of them we’ve not heard about it before until late days.

“Incidentally the candidates of these small parties were shopped from the dustbin of the PDP, we have a big dustbin where we throw away relegated and recalcitrant people.

“They went there and picked a few dregs, individuals without consequence at all and of zero electoral value. That is why today we are sure and confident that all our candidates in the PDP will win elections clearly and squarely,” he said.



https://abntv.com.ng/news/mushroom-political-parties-in-abia-picked-recalcitrant-people-without-electoral-value-from-pdps-dustbin-ikpeazu/

