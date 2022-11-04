‘My 1-Week Girlfriend Is About To Turn Ex’

Wait o! How do people cope in a relationship? I swear being Single has more liberty. I’ve hooked myself to a big Jezebel.

How we met: At a friend’s house. She liked me instantly and asked my friend for my number through WhatsApp. Then we started chatting.

Note: We had sex twice the day after we met but now she’s forming CATWOMAN.

Pros:

Ability to speak English fluently

Has some Gangster babe vibes.

CONS:

Cannot Submit – She’ll forever be right.

– She turns little discussion to arguments and anger.

– cannot care for a home. cannot do basic things in the house except when forced, like sweeping, laying of bed after sleep, this beach cannot fry egg or cook anything other than rice.

– Someone we had sex last week now Find faults when I touch her. always talking that I’m forceful, I’m afraid of being accused of rape.

– She is rude but very jealous.

– She wants me to stop speaking our native language. We’re same tribe from North region.

– she always want to identify as the most intelligent and richest in the room. Person way I day send even 500 for POS.

Can someone command get this thing outta my bed, She’s sleeps till 10am everyday.

Una day try for relationship o.

Na God know when I go marry for this life.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related