‘My 1-Week Girlfriend Is About To Turn Ex’

Wait o! How do people cope in a relationship? I swear being Single has more liberty. I’ve hooked myself to a big Jezebel.
How we met: At a friend’s house. She liked me instantly and asked my friend for my number through WhatsApp. Then we started chatting.
Note: We had sex twice the day after we met but now she’s forming CATWOMAN.
Pros:
Ability to speak English fluently
Has some Gangster babe vibes.
CONS:
Cannot Submit – She’ll forever be right.
– She turns little discussion to arguments and anger.
– cannot care for a home. cannot do basic things in the house except when forced, like sweeping, laying of bed after sleep, this beach cannot fry egg or cook anything other than rice.
– Someone we had sex last week now Find faults when I touch her. always talking that I’m forceful, I’m afraid of being accused of rape.
– She is rude but very jealous.
– She wants me to stop speaking our native language. We’re same tribe from North region.
– she always want to identify as the most intelligent and richest in the room. Person way I day send even 500 for POS.
Can someone command get this thing outta my bed, She’s sleeps till 10am everyday.
Una day try for relationship o.
Na God know when I go marry for this life.