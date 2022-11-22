‘My Aunt Sent Me Packing’

My parents travelled to Ghana so they discussed with my aunty that i will be living with her for the duration of the time they will spend in Ghana..she accepted and i moved.

Anytime i return from school my aunty would begin to insinuate. My aunty expects me to be doing dishes, sweeping and mopping. That wasn’t my problem but any time i work she would outrightly condemn me and say i am lazy and useless.

I reported the case to her husband and he talked to her but because of that, she sent me packing but husband is against. I’m thinking of managing with a friend.

