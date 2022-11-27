My Aunt’s Late Husband’s Family Are Withholding Her Son

I hop someone will be able to assist.

So my Aunt is a South African woman who was married to a Nigerian man she met in South Africa.

They had a child & when he turned 9 months her husband suggested they visit his family in Nigeria.

A few hours before leaving for the airport back to South Africa, his parents sat her down and told her the baby would have to stay.

After many words & tears her father in law and husband assured her that he would be back in a 6 months to fetch the baby.

True to his word, 6 months later my Uncle in law returned to Nigeria to fetch his children, but 2 days after he arrived he got seriously sick & passed on a few days later.

My Aunt traveled to Nigeria to lay him to rest & had to extend her stay because her in laws kept giving her the run around about why she couldn’t take her child (apparently some rituals had to be done for the child since his father had just passed).

She eventually left after her father in law warned her that if she keeps pushing, they (his wife a daughter) would do to her what was done to her husband.

Fast forward 11 years later, her father in law, & mother in law are both late, she sends money to Nigeria every month for her sons upkeep but her sister in law is withholding the child, does not allow him to communicate with her.

When a neighbor tries to let him speak with his mother, they beat him up, sometimes he doesn’t go to school and has to go sell water at the market.

My Aunt has tried going with the Nigerian police but failed, has involved the Nigerian embassy but they are dragging their feet. We really do not know what else to do.

Why would they withholding someone’s child (a mother who desperately wants her child back) when they can’t even take care of his needs.

Maybe someone has been through a similar experience and may be able to help with suggestions of how to get the child back to his mother.

