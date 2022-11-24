‘My Aunty Is Cheating On Her Husband’

I’ve been living with my maternal aunty and her husband for over two months now and I can testify that the family is good; no quarels; no disagreements and no any form of fight.

My aunty’s husband is kind and gentle likewise his wife and they both treat me with care but what disturbs me is that i suspect my aunty is cheating. Whenever my uncle travels she brings in a man and tells me that this is her brother..she would usher him into the bedroom and they’d spend good time with before coming out. The man has never visited when her husband is around.

I don’t want to reveal it as she’ll see it as act of betrayal but i want her husband to know. How do I go about it?

