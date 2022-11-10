‘My Elder Brother Doesn’t Send Me Money Except I Lie’

I’m so confused now as I pen down this.

Each time I call my brother to please send me money for upkeep in school, he won’t give me. I asked him why but he will tell me he doesn’t have it.

But whenever they tell him I’m sick in school by the sick bay head, he will rush and send money into the account for drugs.

During the long strike, I worked at a bread factory to raise money for my upkeep in school in school.

Now, my department has a compulsory excursion and it way expensive. I called him and told him and he said, “He doesn’t have the money.”

I used the money I saved to pay for the compulsory excursion. I will be down with nothing for upkeep.

I don’t want to lie or keep lying about my health to get money from him.

Please senior and mature sirs/ma in the house what should I do? I have run out of options.

