I broke up with this lady two years ago and forgot about her.. Since then she has never crossed my mind as anything important.

Last two weeks i saw a message popped up my WhatsApp from a new number, i replied and we started chatting. She has sent me “I miss you” and “I still love you” several times.

This girl said she wants us to get back together and her pushing me to get back to her is frustrating me.

How do I avoid this lady without hurting her?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related