‘My Father Is Rich But I’m Broke’: Final Year Student Commits Suicide

Varsity Student Commits Suicide Over Girlfriend, Smart Phone

A 400-level student of Federal University, Kashere (FUK), Gombe State one Nalkur Zwalnan Lar of the education department on Wednesday night hanged himself to death outside the school campus.

According to sources, the deceased committed suicide at Santuraki quarters near a telecommunications mast.

It was gathered that he killed himself after finding out on resumption of academic activities in the universities that his girlfriend had gotten married someone else during the seven months old strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The girl’s name was not mentioned.

Other issues he specifically mentioned in his leaked farewell letter was his inability to possess a smart phone of N50, 000 despite the millions of naira he alleged his father owns.

According to his neighbours who leaked the farewell letter, the deceased described life as meaningless to him if he could not have a phone of N50, 000 when his father is a multi millionaire.

They said he also berated his erstwhile fiancee for jilting him and marrying another person without his knowledge and ascribed his decision to kill himself to her betrayal and his father’s failure to give him opportunity to possess items of luxury like expensive phones despite being rich.

However, they noted that the student allegedly pleaded with them not to open the letter until 20 minutes later and that they should deliver it to his parents.

https://leadership.ng/varsity-student-commits-suicide-over-girlfriend-smart-phone/

By Haruna Gimba Yaya

A final-year student of the Federal University of Kashere (FUK), Gombe State, has committed suicide.

The student identified as Nalkur Zwalnan Lar was said to have taken his life at Santuraki area of Kashere town Wednesday night.

According to sources, the student who was of Faculty of Education, initially took poison but after it was not as fast as he wanted, he climbed a tree and hung himself.

In a hand written message he dropped before his death, the deceased Lar thanked his elder brothers, “for everything they have done for him and urged his mother, who hem described as the best mother on earth to take it easy with herself.”

He further stated in the letter that he didn’t know the meaning of life, claiming that his father has millions of naira, but he can’t afford a smart phone of even N50,000.

The deceased also mentioned the names of people he owed money and stated how they could recover their money.

He tendered apology to some persons simply identified as Favour and Comfort.

When contacted, FUK’s Head of Information and Protocol, Suleyman Malami Ahmed, confirmed the incident, adding that the university would make details public when it concludes investigation.



DAILY TRUST

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related