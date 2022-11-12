My Government Will Dismantle Bottlenecks In Mining Sector – Tinubu

As political campaigns continue to ramp up ahead of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has said if elected, his government will tackle bottlenecks in the mining sector, including the challenge of illegal mining.

Tinubu, who made the promise on Thursday during a strategic town hall on mining and security in Lafia, Nasarawa State, told stakeholders in the mining sector that he was focused on finding solutions to the problems confronting the nation rather than exchanging words with other contenders in the presidential race.

“I promise you, we will dismantle all bottlenecks, all blockades, illegal mining, and exploitation that doesn’t bring profit to Nigeria. I promise you, we will have an accelerated economic development programme to make you alive, and your children benefit from the prosperity that is coming to you,” the former Lagos State governor said.

It’s about stability, development, justice, and fairness, and it’s about freedom. It doesn’t give us the freedom of insults and abuse. It gives us the freedom to focus on the immediate problems confronting our people to find solutions to them, conquer the problem, and bring joy and happiness to the people. And that is what we are here to do.”

The APC presidential candidate, in a series of tweets, also noted that he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Lafia Sidi Bage Muhammad

“Mining has the potential to become a critical part of the industrial development promised in our Renewed Hope Manifesto. We will do what is necessary to secure the future for Nigeria through more investments, enabling legislation, and systems that will enable the mining sector to thrive,” he said.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.channelstv.com/2022/11/11/my-govt-will-dismantle-bottlenecks-in-mining-sector-tinubu/amp/

