‘My Joystick Disgraces Me!’

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Hello Everyone Please I Need Your Help. Whenever Am Alone My Dick will Stand Gallant like A Soldier but When Am With A girl To Have sex the Thing Will Start Sleeping. Please Is There Any Medicine That Can Solve This problem?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: