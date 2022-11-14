‘My Kid Sister Ran Away From Home After Visiting Facebook Friend!!!’

Good morning house,

I write this with a cloud of confusion over my head.

I have a kid sister, our last born who stays with my parents, she is well taken care of in every possible way, but appear to be the black sheep of the house, as she is extremely sturbbon and rebellious, need i say she is the last born of the family, which places her in the state of not wanting or lacking anything at all.

Anyways I will try my best in making this as brief as I can, my sister is notorious for being too trusty, emotional, a social media maniac ……I mean on several occasions she had been saved from ill fate of being kidnapped by ritualists, these episodes cants be shared here cos they are numerous, we as her family realizing these trend about her, placed a restriction on her movement, which implies she is not allowed seeing anyone we do not know or her making friends or visiting them without our knowing who they are.

Just on Saturday which is two days ago, she told us her girl friend ,(someone about 7 years older than she is, a single mother) is siçk, she seek visiting her, we okayed that, only to find out she had played us in other to visit someone she had met on Facebook far far away, she did came back same Saturday very late though.

Before then my mom had confronted the supposed sick lady only to find out all was a ….

Upon her return she was scolded……only for her to pick few of her stuffs and run away on Sunday, then we discovered , that somehow her girl friend to give us the phone number of the boy she had visited, she tipped us into believing she must have encouraged her to run away or maybe away of the stranger my sister might have ran to.

WE INTEND PICKING THE GIRL THIS MORNING WITH POLICE FOR QUESTIONING, BUT SOME OF MY SIBLINGS ARE INSISTING WE ALLOW MY SISTER BE AS SHE HAVE BEEN SCREAMING FOR FREEDOM FOR LONG, INSISTING SHE WILL RUN AWAY SOMEDAY.

AM CONFUSED PLEASE, COS THIS IS ON THE VERGE OF BEING A DENT ON MY FAMILY

