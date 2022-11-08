“My Mother-In-Law Calls My Wife Everyday. Is It Proper?”

Please I need your opinion on this issue.

Though before I got married I discovered my mother inlaw calls all her daughters both married and unmarried everyday (only 3 ladies no boys) and they fear her to the bone.

At times every morning and night just to talk to them but I believe when they get married they need privacy and respect but this is not the case for my mother-in-law and I detest such act.

Mind you I’m not against call or trying to break the bond but I believe this is marriage. I’m looking for a way to stop all that

I’m I wrong or right to take that step ?

