My Mother Wants Me To Rent My Own House – 20-Year-Old Nairalander

This issue has been eating me up for so long and i don’t know what to do. My mother began pressurizing me to rent my own house and leave her alone.

It was unprecedented and i don’t expect that from her. I’m barely 20 and I teach in a private school. I also do home lessons so my monthly income ranges from 25k to 30k or thereabout.

This money will not be enough for me to rent a house, buy my food and take care of myself. I have tried to explain but she refused to understand with me. She told her friends to advice me to leave; that I’m matured enough to live alone.

I’m pressed and I need your advice.

