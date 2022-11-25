‘My Mother Wants To Remarry’

I’ve noticed the drastic change in my mother’s behaviour towards me such as compelling me to rent my own house, shouting at me for any little mistake, not helping me financially and even badmothing me to neighbours.

I took the case to my uncle (her elder brother), he said for not helping me with money, the reason is that my mother is saving money for her upcoming traditional wedding. I was surprised.

When I came back home and asked her, she unleashed anger on me and almost curse me to death. The worst part of it is giving me ultimatum to vacate my own father’s house. Who the hell does that? I can’t take that!!!

