My Parents Don’t Want Me To Marry My Baby Dad Because He’s A Mechanic – Lady

My Parents Don’t Want Me To Marry My Baby Dad Because He’s A Mechanic – Nigerian Lady

A 23-year-old Nigerian lady and mother of one, Courage Okeola, is seeking advice on what to do after her parents refused to give her consent to marry the father of her child, IGBERETV reports.

Courage said that her parents don’t want her to get married to him because he is a mechanic and not as rich as they want.

The young woman, who disclosed this in a Facebook group on Thursday, November 17, 2022 said the family of her man wants them to get married but her parents refused to give their consent.



https://m.facebook.com/groups/2443977612304623/permalink/5653668904668795/

