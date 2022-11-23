My Parents Have Been Kidnapped By Fulani Herdsmen In Enugu – Anthony Okonkwo (Photos)

My Parents Have Been Kidnapped By Fulani Herdsmen In Enugu

A Nigerian Man, Anthony Okonkwo has cried out over alleged kidnapping of his parents by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Enugu State.

Speaking with IGBERE TV, Mr Okonkwo said his parents were kidnapped in their farm in Ukpata, Uzo- uwani L.G.A of Enugu State.

According to him, “Igbere TV, please help me out, my mum and dad have been kidnapped by the Fulani headsmen for two weeks now and up till now, I haven’t hear from them,”

“I am from Ukpata in Uzo- uwani L.G.A of Enugu State”.



