So my plumber disappointed by not showing up, I had to fix my daughter’s bathroom dripping leaking double tap myself.

It was not as hard as expected, I just had to understand the process. I also took pictures of the old tap and its components which helped me to assemble the new one with some ease.

This video details the process of dismantling a faulty tap and coupling a new one. We can achieve anything if we put our mind to it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pz73qBpbqOs

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related