‘My Wife & I Live Like Strangers At Home’

Good pm niranlanders, how una dey?

I married very early, that Is five years ago, immediately i started working. Immediately we gave Birth to our first child, I was sacked from my place of work in a mysterious way. All our house equipment was sold, we left a comfortable apartment to a single room.

At a time, I was doing menial jobs just for us to feed. One day, in the process of seeking for solution to get my job back, I got to a church, and the pastor asked me to come with my wife, which I did, to my surprise, the pastor asked my wife, why are you afraid for your husband to have money? You are thinking if he makes money he will marry other women, he said pls pray for your husband to succeed, he is bigger than this.

And he asked my wife to come back for deliverance, but she refused.

Secondily, I went to another place, a spirituallist, and a female, she said I married wrongly, that the girl I was supposed to marry I missed it. She said I should come with my wife, and I did, she said my wife has another spirit, that she feels the marriage will not last…but till today, nothing I put hand dey work, most times we live together but never discuss together, we just live like strangers at home, and most time I regret getting married. I don’t really know what to do now, I can’t support my parents like before, they are not happy with me…

pls I need advice, prayers and support.

