My Wife Is Flirting With Her Childhood Friend Online

Hello Nairalanders, I will appreciate your comments and advice on this post

I have been married with 2 grown up kids for more than 2 and half decades, 2 months ago my wife got in contact with one of her secondary school classmate, someone she has lost contact with since they left school 3 decades ago.

So they started calling each other, though my wife told me about him and sometimes they talked on phone in my presence but later my wife will go to her room to talk with the guy, most times in the night.

This calls always excite my wife that I could hear her laughing and I begin to get jealous and I decided to get to know what they usually talk about.

They later moved to chatting on WhatsApp and will be doing call at night. I noticed my wife started making sure her phone isn’t within my reach, making sure she didn’t leave her phone carelessly. We both know each others phone password, One day I get access to her phone and I open her whatsapp. I noticed that my wife is flirting with the guy, the guy wil be refering to my wife as his wife but my wife usually won’t respond to this,

They were exchanging pictures, and admiring each others pictures.

The guy was proffesing love to my wife but wiffy won’t reciprocate to this advances.

Once a while I use to check wiffy’s phone for any new development, and I find out wiffy use to send both money and airtime for data to the guy (my wife is into a lucrative business and money isn’t her problem).

So one day a friend of mine send me a short porn video which I showed to my wife, she requested me to forward it to her, (I was surprised by this her request because she usually frown at porn), I sent it to her on her Facebook messenger instantly, but I was suspicious of what she wanted to do with the porn video. 2 days later she called me that she wanted to send the video to a female friend of her on WhatsApp but she didn’t know how to forward the video from messenger platform to whatsapp.

I now forwarded the porn video to her on WhatsApp because I was curious what she wanted to do with the porn video, lol and behold my wife forwarded the video to this guy with a vulgar comment. I can’t imagine my wife using the word ‘toto’, I have never heard this word from her

I now find out that this guy has earlier sent to my wife a porn video which she later deleted. I was shocked by these discoveries. My wife that frowns at obscene words is now using one in a chat with a man and even exchanging porn with him.

Even some gift items I kept in the house, I discovered my wife gifted them to this guy.

After these discoveries, I confront my wife with the evidence but she find it hard to deny and she said that she didn’t know what she was doing with the guy was wrong that she didn’t know the implications,

She told me she did not have any sexual contact with the guy and she swear about this, but I find it hard to believe, though I didn’t find any evidence of this in their chats,

I am heart broken, this is a woman I trust so much,

Though she begged me and told me she won’t have contact with the guy again, but I find it hard to believe.

I plan to throw her out. Is this the best decision?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related