Got married 2yrs ago and we have a beautiful daughter, she has this dream of studying in Canada and I support her dream.

Our immigration consultant recommend she apply alone to increase chances that i and our daughter can join her later.

Now visa is out and she will be travelling next month. I have read numerous stories about how women change when they travel out.

Should I be worried?

