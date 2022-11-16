Naira Redesign: Dollar May Crash To N200 – EFCC Chairman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfqfwMrBsLg

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said the dollar might drop to ₦200 after the redesigning of naira.

In an interview with the Hausa service of Deutsche Welle (DW), Bawa claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari did well to approve the change.

He said, “The law says the redesigning of Naira notes should be done every eight years but we spent 20 years without any changes on them. And that resulted to 85 per cent of money are in circulation not in banks, when CBN came up with this redesigning, dollar moved to 880 and later dropped to 680 or thereabouts.

“So you see with this redesigning dollar may massively fall, who knows probably to ₦200.”

The EFCC chair also said there is no any political motive behind the idea and called on Nigerians to report any person with siphoned monies.

